LUBBOCK, Texas— The Red Raiders on Thursday were not the only ones who received a spotlight during the TTU vs. TCU football game.

Fans and guests at the Jones AT&T Stadium that evening witnessed a tough possum charging across the field, stopping everyone in their tracks.

According to a social media post from the Lubbock Animal Shelter, it was able to apprehend the possum safely and was returned to its natural habitat.

“The [possum] did not suffer any injuries,” said LAS.

Texas Tech on Thursday secured a home win against Texas Christian University. The score was 28-35.

See the statement from TTU Athletics below.

“Texas Tech, on occasion, has had a few animals take up residence inside Jones AT&T Stadium. While our hope is these animals will stay in their secluded homes under the stadium and cheer on the Red Raiders from there, Texas Tech has animal control personnel staffed for each game to protect the competitors on the field and the 50,000-plus fans who enter our venue. Last night’s “guest” was carefully removed from the stadium by trained staff and released away from campus. We can’t thank Red Raider Nation and our student body enough for packing Jones AT&T Stadium last night for a fun environment in a memorable victory over TCU.”