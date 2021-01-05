Student-athletes broke GPA record, Tech Athletics said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletes have set a record of achieving a the highest ever grade-point-average for the Fall semester.

On Tuesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced that Texas Tech student-athletes achieved a combined GPA of 3.246; which is the department’s highest ever for the fall term, according to Texas Tech Athletics.

Tech Athletics said this is the 12th consecutive semester that tech athletes achieved a combined GPA of at least a 3.0.

Texas Tech student-athletes once again recorded another impressive semester in the classroom, combining for a 3.246 grade-point average that is the department’s highest ever for the fall term.

This is the 12th-consecutive semester Texas Tech student-athletes have combined for at least a 3.0 GPA, with the last two coming under unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Tech returned students to campus this summer for in-person instruction but still maintained online or hybrid learning environments that were utilized by numerous student-athletes throughout the fall semester.

“We couldn’t be prouder to report another record-setting semester in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “The past year has brought many changes in the daily lives of our student-athletes, but they continue to rise to the challenge. This semester was evidence of that with our highest fall GPA in our history.”

The successful semester in the classroom moved Texas Tech’s cumulative GPA to 3.357 as 10 teams boasted both a term and cumulative GPA over 3.0 with eight of those programs recording a term GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Texas Tech had 275 student-athletes, approximately 65 percent of its student-athlete population, post at least a 3.0 term GPA with 212 of those (50 percent) finishing at 3.3 or higher. In addition, 77 student-athletes (18 percent) ended the fall with a perfect 4.0 semester GPA.

Among each individual sports, Tom Stone’s soccer program boasted both the highest term GPA (3.73) as well as the highest cumulative GPA (3.65) in the department. The women’s tennis and volleyball programs followed with a 3.61 term GPA, while the women’s and men’s golf programs rounded out the top five with a 3.33 GPA each.

Texas Tech student-athletes have a dedicated staff at the Marsha Sharp Center who guide each student-athlete to success from the time of enrollment to graduation. The Marsha Sharp Center provides space for private study, computer labs, supplemental instruction, classroom and private conferencing areas for tutoring and mentoring appointments.