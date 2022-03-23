LUBBOCK, Texas – The Burkhart Center for Autism Research and Education asked businesses to help provide internship opportunities for their students.

Makenzie Herr is a current student at the Burkhart Center that has benefited from internship opportunities.

“When I first started my job, I didn’t know what I did–but I gradually progressed to three right now, and so I’ve been doing really good at these internships,” said Herr. “Sure, you might make a mistake at first, but you’ll learn from that mistake and hopefully won’t make it again.”

It’s an opportunity that not only benefits the students but businesses as well.

“What we’re hoping for is that more businesses will recognize that our students are good workers. They’re loyal. They come to work, and if they learn the job, it’s theirs forever,” said Janice Magness, Director of the Burkhart Transition Academy.

Jared Roberts is a Technical Director for the School of Theater and Dance at Texas Tech University who has taken a few Burkhart students as interns for the past six years.

There are many roles that individuals on the spectrum can take on. Burkhart is just looking for the right businesses that will allow them to.

“It’s helped me become a better leader and a better coach, working with students who are on the spectrum, and it goes well beyond just that,” said Roberts.

To offer internship opportunities to the Burkhart students or learn more on how to help, head to their website here for more information.