Students aging out of foster care celebrated graduation with golf and shopping

LUBBOCK, Texas — After completing their high school education, eight students are now aging out of the foster care system and they were treated to a special outing on Thursday.

According to sponsors of the event, the group was taken to 4ORE for a morning of golf and Target for a shopping spree.

Ranging in age from 18 to 21, each student received $550 to spend on things they will need once they attend college in the fall.

The students, along with volunteers, roamed the aisles of the store with pre-written lists.

“It’s really gonna help me not worry about buying stuff for college,” said Rayne Badillo, recipient of the shopping spree.

Badillo said she has been in foster care for some time, and she plans to attend Plainview College to study nursing. She says the spree will help ease the cost of attending college.

“I never thought something like this would happen but it’s actually helped me a lot,” Badillo said.

Sponsors of the event included: Buckner International, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Children’s Home of Lubbock, Community Partners of Lubbock, Reclaimed 43 and Sondra’s Song.

Bekah Coggins, transitional services supervisor for Buckner Children and Family Services, said she is proud of all the students who are heading to college.

“When you moved out of your mom and dad’s house and went to college or moved into your first apartment, you needed tons of stuff,” Coggins said. “This is an opportunity to do that with these young youth, too.”

Badillos said she is excited to start school in the fall. She said she doesn’t need to purchase school supplies either, as those have been taken care of as well.

Many of the other students participating said they are planning to attend local colleges.