Students applying to Texas Tech for fall 2022 admission not required to submit test scores

Students will have the option of having their application evaluated without submitting test scores.

The following is a press release from Texas Tech:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Due to continued concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have been unable to take standardized tests because of the unavailability or cancellation of testing. These exam scores would normally be used for admission consideration as the 2022 application cycle begins this summer.

Because of this, Texas Tech University will continue a test-optional admission policy for students applying for admission beginning in fall 2022. The policy allows students the option to apply without consideration of SAT or ACT scores.

At the time of application, students will share their plans regarding the submission or consideration of SAT or ACT as part of their application. Students selecting this option will have their application and supplemental information evaluated in a holistic manner. Students are welcome, regardless of testing plan, to submit additional materials they feel best highlights their skills, talents and potential contributions to Texas Tech. These could include but are not limited to essays, letters of recommendation or a resume.

“We understand that students have faced many challenges over the past year including the unavailability of exam opportunities,” said Jason Hale, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “At Texas Tech, we want to be known for providing access and opportunity to all students, and we’re happy to continue this policy through 2022.”

The test-optional policy is open both to students who do not wish to share their scores and to students who were not able to sit for their scheduled testing dates.

For more information, visit the Texas Tech University Office of Undergraduate Admissions website or call (806) 742-1480.

(New release from Texas Tech University)