LUBBOCK, Texas- Covenant Health hosted it’s second annual Summer Ready Program at Maxey Park, allowing middles school students hands on experience in healthcare careers.

Participant Isabella Thomas says the insight into these careers are beneficial for the students.

“It’s just a great opportunity to learn about things you would have never heard about before. It’s a lot of hands-on experience so it’s just something you need to take advantage of,” Thomas said.

The 6th – 8th graders learned about careers such as surgical technologist, nurses and respiratory therapist.

Covenant Health Pipeline Manager Terri Morris says the goal it to make sure everyone can find their place in healthcare.

“They are also learning what a plumber does, what radiography does. They get to go into the lab they get to see the difference between a viral infection and bacterial infection,” Morris said.

This also helps students prepare for career technical education (CTE) in high school and healthscience can be a path they choose.

“They have no thoughts of healthcare they think a doctor and a nurse,” Morris said. “There is so much more we need marketing, plumbers, electricians, preachers. You name it we need it; this is just to kind of show them what all they can be.”

This is the second year for the camp, and it has over thirty middle school participating.

“I enjoyed learning about all like the military, firefighters and making friends,” one students said.

“Really getting to know about all of the branches and medical, being able to help people. Learning about that is really fun,” another student said.

There are still openings for the upcoming camp on July 11th & 12th to register click here.