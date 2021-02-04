Students navigate a changing internship landscape amid the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just as the pandemic has made job-hunting more difficult, it has also significantly impacted the way students look for and complete internships.

Being crucial for college students, internships are often necessary to graduate and also a vital tool for mapping out their career path. Due to COVID-19, many have gone remote while others have remained in person with restrictions. On Thursday, Texas Tech students shared their internship experiences.

“We have seen more companies than ever offering internships, which is really exciting and even better that students are able to do a lot of those internships remotely,” said Corey Clem, Career Coordinator at Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communications.

With more opportunities, it has been helpful. Clem explained that some students have interned remotely at Austin or Dallas based companies that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to if they hadn’t offered remote positions.

However, for others, working remotely has had its challenges. One of our KAMC/KLBK Newsroom interns, Rylee Soapes, spent most of her time working remotely, only joining reporters in the field and not allowed in the newsroom.

“I probably would have been more open to going into reporting had I got the full experience,” said Soapes. “Without all that experience, that kind of made me reluctant to try to pursue a job in reporting because I didn’t fully know what to expect.”

Conversely, McCann Turner interned in-person at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. — which proved to be worthwhile.

“To experience an internship in person is where you really are able to make those connections face to face,” said Turner. “Whereas through a computer screen, it’s harder for those to become more concrete and be able to learn as quickly on your feet.”

Still, working in-person during the pandemic had its challenges too.

“The building was pretty empty most days, besides the few offices that opted to stay there,” said Turner. “And so there were certain events that I did have to miss out on like certain conferences.”

Despite the differences, both Soapes and Turner said there was a lot to take away from the experience, especially the power of communication.

“I had to go through my internship, you know, during the height of the pandemic, so it really helps like, shape me and be more flexible,” said Soapes.

“Being able to present myself in a manner that speaks for its own accord without being able to stand in front of someone else is a skill I think I’ll definitely carry forward for the rest of my career,” said Turner.