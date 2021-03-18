Students react to TTU announcement face-to-face instruction to return Fall of 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech University President, Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, sent a memo to students, faculty, and staff stating students would return to in-person instruction as the primary form of attendance.

“We’re beginning to plan in fall semester that would more like normal,” Schovanec said. “Given the progress we’ve made here on our campus and in the city of Lubbock.”

To make this happen, there were meetings organized through the Office of the Provost with the Academic Council. The group discussed whether Texas Tech would join other universities and return to normal capacity.

“That was strongly supported,” Schovanec said.

Schovanec said it is unknown what precautions and guidelines will be followed, but will be waiting for guidance.

“We’re going to follow the advice of local health officials and the CDC,” Schovanec said.

“But if there’s an uptick, we have to deal with it. But we’re hopeful.”

First-year student at Texas Tech, Ahmad Altabaa said attending school via hybrid instruction was difficult.

“It was hard to transition between in-person classes and then online classes. To try to keep up with that, it was hard to manage,” Altabaa said.

He said he is excited for the upcoming fall semester. Alexander Curry, another freshman at the university, said he felt the same frustration. He currently is enrolled in one class that meets face to face once a week.

“I don’t get to go out very often but now that we’re gonna get more of that traditional college experience, I finally get to see that, get to live that. Right? I think that’s important,” Curry said.

Online courses will also be offered. In the letter, Schovanec also encourages folks to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them.