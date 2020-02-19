Students to showcase their creativity and innovation at regional academic competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Northwest Plains Destination Imagination:

WHO:

More than 600 highly creative students from local and surrounding area schools that are involved in Destination Imagination, a global academic program that teaches students the creative process and 21st century skills, will demonstrate their skills in developing innovative solutions to complex STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) challenges at the Northwest Plains Destination Imagination Regional Tournament.

WHAT:

One-of-kind creative and collaborative problem-solving tournament, complete with student-created innovations, colorful costumes and props, live performances and a lot of excitement.

WHEN:

Saturday, February 22, 2020, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, with the winners announced at 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Awards Ceremony – EHS Auditorium. .

WHERE:

Estacado High School

1504 E Itasca Street

Lubbock, TX 79403

About Destination Imagination

Destination Imagination, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led non-profit organization whose purpose is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders. The organization is a leader in project-based learning experiences, where students work together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and service learning Challenges and then present their solutions at tournaments. Destination Imagination has impacted more than one million students. To learn more, please visit http://destinationimagination.org.

(News release from Northwest Plains Destination Imagination)