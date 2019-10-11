Students who ran into flames reflect on 2018 Tech Terrace home explosion

It has been a year and a half since an explosion lit up the sky in the Tech Terrace neighborhood. The Lubbock Fire Marshal ruled the explosion was caused by compressed gas canisters at a home on 21st Street that caught fire.

Two Texas Tech students who were at the scene that night said they remember every detail.

“There’s days that I do think back, especially those days when it’s just like it was: drizzling rain, not really hard rain, a little bit of thunder,” Heath Edgerton said. “Those are the days it kind of puts me on edge. I’m not here, but it puts me back, because last time this happened there was a loud boom that threw me across me house almost.”

Edgerton has since moved away, but in March of 2018, he lived down the street. He and his friend Jax ran towards the flames at the house across the street.

“At the time, Jax and I didn’t think anything of it. We just ran in, heard people screaming for help, and we just wanted to help them,” Edgerton said.

Jax Isclaw said he remembers trying multiple times to get the two people out of a hole under the car port.

“I remember looking down in the hole and seeing their faces, and then us getting the ladder and picking them up and getting them out,” Isclaw said. “I remember everything.”

Edgerton and Isclaw helped first responders rescue the two people from the home. One of them, John Fleming, died later from his injuries. Meanwhile, a Texas Tech professor living next door, Rodica Gelca, was hit and killed by flying debris in the blast.

The Fire Marshal told EverythingLubbock.com no criminal charges were ever filed. However, Rodica’s widower Razvan Gelca filed a $20 million civil lawsuit against the one surviving neighbor. According to court records, the case was settled for an unknown amount.

18 months later, the house is no longer there, leaving a hole on the residential street. Edgerton and Isclaw said it left a hole in neighbor’s hearts as well.

“It is so scary to know this happened in this neighborhood in particular,” Edgerton said. “I’d lived here for 4 years. I’d help watch their [neighbors’] kids, and I’d mow their lawns and we’d have dinner together.”

The two young men were nominated for a medal for their actions from the “Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.”

“Ask me if I’m a hero? No,” Isclaw said.

But they both said they would do it again if a neighbor needed help.

Edgerton said, “At the time, we just did what we thought was right.”