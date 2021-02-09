Study: 67.7% of Lubbock County residents would take COVID-19 vaccine if offered

LUBBOCK, Texas — A recent study found that 67.7 percent of Lubbock County residents said they would take the COVID-19 vaccine if it was offered to them.

The study was created and conducted by Facebook, Delphi and Carnegie Mellon University. You can find all of the information on their COVIDcast HERE.

By comparison, 75.61 percent of people in Dallas County are open to taking the vaccine, per the website’s data. In Travis County, 85.06 percent of people would take it.

A separate study found recently that the Lubbock metro area had the No. 3 highest vaccination rate of any city nationwide.

