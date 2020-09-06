Study: Lubbock on list of cities with most financial stress

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is one of the top 25 American cities under the most financial stress, according to a study done by SmartAsset.

Lubbock was tied with Los Angeles and Tulsa, Oklahoma at No. 22 on the list.

SmartAsset evaluated cities with these eight metrics: unemployment rate, percentage of the population living below the poverty line, percentage of households severely burdened by housing costs, recent housing insecurity, recent food insufficiency, percentage of the population who reported not seeing a doctor because of cost, four-year change in median household income and divorce rate.

New Orleans is No. 1 on the list, and the rest of the top 10 is made up of cities in Nevada and Texas.