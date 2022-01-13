Study: North East Lubbock has highest rate of asthma hospitalizations

LUBBOCK, Texas – A recent study shows there is a health disparity within Lubbock County.

The study, conducted by Public Health at Texas Tech University and the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Sam Houston State University, shows there were high asthma hospitalizations for people who lived in certain areas of Lubbock.

The study broke down Lubbock into sections of North West, North East, South West and South East.

Duke Appiah, associate professor at the Department of Public Health at Texas Tech Health Sciences, said the groups analyzed data from the Texas Health and Human Services Inpatient Public Use Data File for years 1999-2018.

“Our health outcomes are not equally distributed in all regions in Lubbock,” said Appiah. “There are some regions who tend to seem to have a higher risk for disease than other regions, and we need to pay more particular attention to trying to understand why some regions have more diseases than others.”

Appiah said North East Lubbock had 25 percent higher asthma hospitalizations compared to the other regions that were investigated.

“Not just any hospitalization, but severe hospitalization,” said Appiah. “We also found that even in this region, the hospitalization rate was more higher among people who were on federal insurance, as well as African-Americans …”

Appiah said the number of asthma hospitalizations in North East Lubbock were 300 percent higher among African-Americans in North East Lubbock.

Appiah said since the study was purely data-driven and they didn’t interview anyone for the study, environmental factors and lifestyle factors were not aggregated with the results.

To view the study, click here.

Legal Aid of North West Texas Community Revitalization Project will be hosting a zoom conference to talk about the study. To find our more click here.