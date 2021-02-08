Study ranks Lubbock in top 10 least healthy cities nationwide

LUBBOCK, Texas — There’s a lot that goes into being healthy, and according to a recent WalletHub study – Lubbock has some work to do. Using data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and a variety of other sources, Lubbock was found to be the 10th most unhealthy city in the country.

The study used metrics based on health care, hospital quality, diet health, access to walking trails, number of gyms per capita and a variety of other similar factors.

Although it can be challenging to stay healthy, it’s very important – particularly staying hydrated.

“You can’t grow muscle and you can’t lose fat without enough water and protein,” said Amy Davidson, Manager and Team Captain at Powerhouse Nutrition. “And so many men and women don’t consume enough for their muscle growth.”

As a team captain at Powerhouse Nutrition, Davidson explained that eating three, well-rounded meals a day is crucial for maintaining your general health. Even if you’re going out to eat, ask about their healthy options, she said.

“We’ve got a lot of great, healthy restaurants and the ones that don’t specialize in it have a lot of healthy options at their restaurants, so ask the waitress or waiter,” said Davidson.

Some of the biggest struggles people face when trying to become healthier is dieting, Powerhouse Nutrition explained.

“I think a lot of people too also think of dieting as just restraining a lot of things,” said Colton Shackelford, also a manager at Powerhouse Nutrition. “We try to get people to understand the dieting side of things, and that means just eating things in moderation and eating things at a healthier rate.”

Maintaining good health also means keeping up with mental health and annual check-ups – two things offered at Covenant Medical Center.

“Annual wellness visits are very important,” said Kim Beierschmitt, Manager of Ambulatory Care Management at Covenant Health. “If they can keep the annual wellness visits, then maybe problems could be identified sooner rather than later, that would prevent some of the health issues from arising later on.”

Experts said drinking at least a half gallon of water, getting some exercise and eating three meals a day is important for anyone trying to stay healthy.