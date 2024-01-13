LUBBOCK, Texas — A recent study by iSeeCars revealed the top five most popular used cars in Lubbock.

The following is a list of the top five most popular used cars in Lubbock. The percentage shows the total of 1-to-5-year-old used car sales.

Ford F-150 – 5.8% Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 4.6% Ram 1500 – 2.7% GMC Sierra 1500 – 2.2% Chevrolet Tahoe – 1.7%

The iSeeCars study said Ford F-150 remained the best-selling used vehicle in America in 2023 and was also the best seller in 34 states and 29 out of the 50 largest metro areas.