LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock are still accepting entries for the 3rd annual Storm Drain Art Project. The deadline to submit is April 14.

The City’s project stems from encouraging education and outreach efforts to “help citizens understand that stormwater flows untreated into our local waterways,” said a press release.

This year’s theme is” Water, where art thou?”.

According to the release, art submissions must describe stormwater flow untreated to creeks, streams and/or the importance of pollution prevention.

Three artists will be selected to paint their mural around LHUCA and Buddy Holly Hall at the First Friday Art Trail on June 2.

For more information and to enter, visit mylubbock.us/StormDrainArtProject.