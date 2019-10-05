Suddenlink experiences nationwide outages, reported billing issues

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, customers of telecommunications company Suddenlink experienced service interruptions among other issues, according to local customers and various media reports.

Customers at the Tyler, Texas Suddenlink office (KETK)

According to a KTEK report, Suddenlink customers across the nation reported being double billed and having their cable and internet service suddenly suspended for non-payment, despite accounts being set up for auto-pay services.

Customers in East Texas also reported similar issues, according to KETK. A line of disgruntled customers formed outside of the Suddenlink Tyler office after numerous angry customers came to voice their displeasure.

Nationwide Suddenlink outage map from downdetector.com

According to DownDetector.com, a website that tracks service outages, the Suddenlink website was experiencing outages across the country on Friday, including in the Lubbock area.

At the time of this article, EverythingLubbock.com has not received any official statements from Suddenlink or their parent company Altice USA regarding these issues.

Sue Necessary of KETK contributed to this article.