NEW YORK (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Altice USA:

Suddenlink today [Wednesday] announces the opening of a new store located in the Vintage Retail Plaza shopping center at 11430 Quaker Ave in Lubbock, Texas. The new store opened under the name Optimum, which is the brand name that Suddenlink is transitioning to this year as part of the company’s broader commitment to reconnect with its customers and communities to provide best-in-class service and support under one brand.

The new state-of-the-art retail store offers an interactive in-store experience where customers are invited to explore the complete line of Suddenlink / Optimum connectivity offerings, including Internet, Smart WiFi 6, Optimum Mobile, TV, and home phone services.

The company is celebrating the Lubbock store opening with a Grand Opening event from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 25, providing customers a fun-filled day of raffles, giveaways, and a food truck experience in partnership with the Outdoor Sportsman Group.

“We are excited to bring the Optimum experience to our Suddenlink customers in Lubbock through this new interactive retail store where customers can experience our latest products and services and get access to expert support and guidance,” said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Suddenlink/Optimum. “As we continue to introduce Optimum to Lubbockites and other markets throughout West Texas, we look forward to providing an elevated experience while helping more residents and businesses with their connectivity needs at our new retail location.”

Commitment to the Lubbock Community

The new Optimum retail store in Lubbock is a concrete example of the company’s ongoing investment across the state of Texas, which includes plans to invest more than $500 million in Texas over the next four years to build out a 100% Fiber internet network in the state. The company is on track to begin its Optimum Fiber network build in Lubbock this year so it can begin delivering multigigabit broadband speeds and more to customers.

The company is also committed to supporting the local community through empowering the next generation of innovators through STEM activities, providing grants to small businesses, and making donations to public schools; in fact, through its partnership with DonorsChoose, the company has donated $1 million to schools across the country, including recently funding more than $15,000 to classrooms throughout the Lubbock Independent School District.

Store Information

Customers who visit Optimum /Suddenlink stores are able to sign up for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

Customers can visit both Lubbock store locations for support regarding their services:

11430 Quaker Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424

Open: Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 6710 Hartford Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79413

Open: Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Information on Suddenlink becoming Optimum

Suddenlink is becoming Optimum and we’re taking important steps to better connect you. Visit Suddenlink.com/reconnect to look at all the ways we’re excited to be reconnecting with customers.

About Suddenlink / Optimum

Suddenlink and Optimum are brands of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

(Press release from Altice USA)