Suddenlink transferring 147 Lubbock employees to Ivox, WARN letter says

LUBBOCK, Texas - According to a WARN letter, Friday will be last day for 147 full-time employees of Altice, the parent company of Suddenlink, in the current jobs. However, all 147 will be offered other positions “with no expected gap” according to that same WARN letter.

WARN is a reference to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Universal Cable Holdings, Inc., doing business as Suddenlink Communications, provided notice to the City of Lubbock on November 6. Altice is the parent company.

The city provided a copy of the WARN letter to EverythingLubbock.com as part of an open records request.

The 147 jobs will go to Ivox instead of Suddenlink. The following is the text of the letter.

November 6, 2018

RE: Notice of layoffs pursuant to the WARN Act

Dear Mayor Pope:

This letter is to inform you, pursuant to any possible obligation under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act ("WARN"), that due to Universal Cable Holdings, Inc.’s (the "Company[‘s]") decision to transition a portion of its business to a U.S.-based trusted partner, the Company anticipates that it will cease its in-house customer call center services at its facility located at 6013 63rd St, Lubbock, TX on January 12, 2019. The purpose of this transition is to provide the Company with greater flexibility to improve the customer experience as service needs continue to evolve. As a result of this action, the Company anticipates that 147 full time employees will no longer be employed with the Company as of January 11, 2019. However, the Company has worked with its partner, Ivox, which will continue to operate from the 6013 63rd St, Lubbock, TX facility, to ensure that every employee is offered employment with no expected gap. In addition, all employees will be eligible to receive severance and COBRA from the Company without regard to whether they accept employment with our service partner.

The job titles and number of affected employees in each job title are listed on Appendix A, attached hereto.

The transition will result in permanent "employment losses" as defined in the WARN Act in that the Company will no longer be the employing entity for the individuals on Appendix A. None of these employees are members of a union and none have bumping

rights.

The Company will continue to maintain local operations in Lubbock and other local areas with hundreds of employees across Texas. In addition to the re-employment opportunity with our service partner in Lubbock, impacted employees also are eligible to apply for open positions across the Company.

For further information, please contact me, or the Company's Senior Vice President —Human Resources, Paul Hilber, at 929-418-xxxx.

Sincerely,

Ian H. Hlawati Vice President — Employment Law Altice USA, Inc.

CC:

Paul Hilber