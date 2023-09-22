LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is set to host the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 23 at the National Ranching Heritage Center.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website said check-in will start at 6:00 p.m. and the walk start time is 7:00 p.m.

“The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about,” the website said.

If you would like to register for the walk, click here.

You can also register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts, according to the website.