LUBBOCK, Texas — September is National Suicide Awareness Month and West Texas blue collar workers spoke with KLBK News about their experiences with mental health in the Oil, Mining, Gas and Agriculture industries on Thursday.

According to the CDC, the Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction Industry see the highest rate of suicides among workers in the United States. The Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting Industry has the 4th highest rate of suicides.

One oil industry worker told EverythingLubbock.com that he has seen coworkers struggle with working long shifts– weeks to months at a time– without seeing their families.

Farmers are dealing with the drought, another person said.

KLBK News got a mixture of responses on social media, when asked about how blue collar workers cope with tough jobs. Some said they use alcohol and others said they have strong faith.

“The drought this year has completely decimated what this region would normally produce in a normal year,” said filmmaker Garrett Forbes, who is making a documentary about a Terry County Cotton Farmer named Clay who had to fail 90% of his entire crop this year.

“We’re seeing that throughout the entire region. To put that in context, this region is the third largest cotton producer in the entire world,” Forbes said. “When you go out into a field, and you’re forced to throw seed into it, forced to throw irrigation into it, forced to throw all of these resources into it- and you know it’s going to fail- but have to do so to be protected by insurance, it’s just like signing up to get kicked in the teeth.”

Then, the workers have to go home, cook dinner, and tuck their kids into bed, “and hopefully not pass that stress on to them, because that’s your livelihood that provides the roof over their head- the cars that get them to and from daycare,” Forbes said.

Rickey Carrio is an End Dump Driver in Odessa and he said he knows all about the intense pressure of the oil industry.

“You got to balance home life the best you can with work and it’s tough in the oil industry, because you put in a lot hours. The money is great, but you can’t take money with you after you’re dead,” Carrio said.

By sharing their stories, Carrio and Forbes hope to let other industry workers know that there is help out there.

“If you think you need counseling, a therapist, psychiatrist- seek that help. When you’re off work, exercise, eat fruits and veggies. The better your mind, the better your body. Go to church and get closer to God because God gets you through a lot of stuff,” Carrio encouraged.

If you or someone you know in these industries are struggling with mental health, here’s a list of resources:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 9-8-8 or 1-800-273-8255

Ag Help/Farm Aid Hotline: 1-800-327-6243

Lubbock Area United Way

Texas residents can also call 2-1-1 for information about counseling and mental health treatment options.

National Institute for Mental Health: 1-866-615-6464