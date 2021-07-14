Summer camps contributing to a rise in COVID cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — COVID-19 cases are climbing around the country and in the Hub City, with more and more cases popping up at summer camps and daycares.

“A child came and was asymptomatic on the first day of the camp and then it was reported to us, after the camp started the second day, by the parent, that the child was unable to attend because they had gotten tested,” said Administrative manager at the Science Spectrum Museum, James Nesmith. “We had to cancel the rest of that camp for last week as well as notify all the parents.”

Across the country, cases have risen 60 percent, with Lubbock seeing the highest daily case numbers in months.

“I’ve spoken to, or staff has spoken to 3 different daycares, at least 3 or 4 different day camps and some other educational settings,” said Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock, Katherine Wells.

The main culprit being that kids under the age of 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated yet and some adults are choosing not to be vaccinated.

Those unvaccinated are much more susceptible to getting COVID-19 and when they gather together it can put everyone at risk.

“There is a high risk of spread and then we’ve also reduced and aren’t doing as many of the mitigation methods that we were doing last year,” said Wells.

The Health Department and summer camps ask parents to be vigilant when it comes to their kids and COVID.

“Families just need to be aware of their own child and whether they have been exposed to something and symptoms and how their child is feeling,” said Nesmith.

Wells said this is to keep the spread low across the community.

“We really just need to keep our kids safe until the vaccine is available to them,” said Wells.

It’s possible a vaccine for kids under the age of 12 may be available in October, but until those eligible to be vaccinated can get a vaccine at local pharmacies, doctors offices, or with the health department.