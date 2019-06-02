Summer Concerts in the Park return in June and July

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnics to Wagner Park for the 58th Annual Sunday Concerts in the Park. Listen to the Westwinds Brass Band perform every Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m. beginning June 2, 2019. Additional concerts will be held at 8:00 p.m. on June 9, 16, 23, and 30, and on July 7 and 14. Enjoy these free concerts for all ages and experience music out under the West Texas sky in this neighborhood park. A special thank you to the Westwinds Brass Band for their commitment to bringing music to the people of Lubbock every summer.  

Wagner Park is located at 26th Street and Flint Avenue.  

