Summer events by Lubbock Parks and Rec

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nancy Neill with Lubbock Parks and Rec joined Trends and Friends to talk about some final summer events for families to attend.

The Trejo Supercenter will host National Night out and Movie in the Park on August 6th starting at 7 p.m. Families will enjoy games, hot dogs, a health fair, live music and more. The center is located at 3200 Amherst Street. “Lego Movie 2” will start at dusk.

Maxey Community Center will host their first-ever End of Summer Bash and Movie in the Park on August 9th starting at 7 p.m. at 4020 30th Street. They will be showing “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at dusk.

Families are encouraged to take blankets or low-backed lawn chairs, snacks and mosquito spray to these events. Admission is free.

Go to PlayLubbock.com for more information on these events and others going on throughout the year.