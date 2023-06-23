LUBBOCK, Texas— Summertime is the best time to explore, go on vacation and do fun activities with friends and family. The South Plains offers fun activities for kids and adults throughout the summer.

According to Lubbock in the Loop, there’s a list of things to do from trying new foods to sitting outside (or inside) a patio bar with your dog.

For those who are 21 years old and above, some areas in Lubbock will host a wine tour, according to Lubbock in the Loop.

A few wine places hosting events and tours are Llano Estacado Winery, English Newsom Cellars, Whitehouse Parker Farmhouse Vineyards and more. To see the full list, click here.

In 2023, Lubbock opened its first Dave and Busters located at 2620 West Loop 289. Dave and Busters is a sports-bar-style restaurant that is also an arcade.

The facility has a family-friendly atmosphere and will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Hawaii Fluid Art recently opened its store in Lubbock in 2022. According to its website, the art place provides classes to teach customers how to achieve an acrylic paint pouring onto a canvas.

Hawaii Fluid Art is located at 13603 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas 79424.

If you love museums and historical facts, on the way to Plainview there is a Hale County Farm & Ranch Museum, said Lubbock in the Loop.

Additionally, Texas Tech University also has a museum at 3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415, however it will be closed until June 30 and will resume back on July 1, according to the museum’s website.

Visit Lubbock recently announced that SupLBK will be open from late April to mid-October.

SupLBK is a locally-owned paddle boarding venue located at Dunbar Historic Lake. The venue also allows those interested to rent a board to “soak in the views.”

Shallowater will be opening two farms for the summer.

The Hamilton Farms will open its 3rd annual “Sunflower Days” by July 1 for friends and family to enjoy. Photographers are also allowed to bring their clients in for a photoshoot, said the report.

A Lavender Farm at Wolfforth’s Farmers Market will also be available to friends and family this summer.

If you know activities happening in the South Plains during the Summer, email newsweb@everythingLubbock.com.