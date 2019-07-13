Summer Health Festival at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter on Saturday, July 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Health Department is joining with area agencies to celebrate summer. Come out to the Maggie Trejo Supercenter for our Summer Health Festival! We will have indoor and outdoor activities, games and crafts for kids of all ages, provided by city departments and local agencies! All kids who participate will receive a goody bag and be entered for door prizes!

Saturday July 20, 2019

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Maggie Trejo Supercenter

3200 Amherst Street

To help parents get ready for school, the health department will be providing FREE vaccine to eligible children. The following children are eligible for vaccine at this event. Please bring a current copy of your child’s shot record with you.

Children without insurance (age 2 months – 18 years)

Medicaid enrolled children (age 2 months – 18 years)

CHIP enrolled children (age 2 months – 18 years)

Recent high school graduates without insurance who need vaccine for college or vocational school

Everyone is invited to enjoy the activities and visit with vendors even if they don’t receive vaccine. If you don’t know if your child’s vaccines are up to date, stop by and speak with our staff to find out what your child may need.

Anyone with questions may contact the City of Lubbock Health Department at 775-2933.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)