LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s summer break time, which means it’s time to shed some layers and take a dip in the pool or explore the great outdoors.

According to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, such activities come with health risks and higher potential for injuries – but there are ways to prevent anything too serious.

Brian Kendall, M.D., assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at TTUHSC, said that serious trauma and injury cases are usually from “…motorized vehicle or bicycle accidents, near drownings or drownings, and heat-related injuries.”

Safety Tips

Heat safety

First, while out in the heat, it is important to stay hydrated. “If all you’re doing is drinking alcohol, then you will become more dehydrated,” said Kendall, which increases the chances of developing heat exhaustion, heat stroke or dehydration issues.

Confusion, delirium, hallucinations, seizure activity and an inability to move one side of the body or walk, are all signs of heat exhaustion.

According to TTUHSC dermatologist Michelle Tarbox, M.D., “It can’t happen to me,” is this biggest misconception with skin cancer. Tarbox said the reality is, “If you have skin, you can get skin cancer on it.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that by avoiding direct sun during peak hours, (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) seeking shade and using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or 15 in some cases, sun overexposure can be prevented.

While day-hiking, the Boy Scout motto “Be prepared” is sound medical advice, according to Kendall. It isn’t a bad idea to educate yourself on basic knowledge about hiking through a class or YouTube video.

Next, hikers will want to prepare a first-aid kit with items such as gauze, bandages, Ace wrap, anti-nausea medicine and anti-itching medicine or cream and things for headaches, Kendall suggested. Not wearing the proper footwear like hiking boots and not taking water are big mistakes Kendall said hikers often make.

Water/pool safety

With home pools, Kendall said it was important to have a cover that will not sink into the pool if fallen onto. Lifejackets and other flotation devices for those who cannot swim are imperative, he added.

Motorized vehicle/bicycle safety

Kendall urged bike riders to wear helmets, especially children, in case of crashes with vehicles or encounters with a curb that cause a rider to fly over the handlebars.

“I have seen multiple times where parents have saved their children’s lives by forcing them to wear a helmet…Their helmet is completely destroyed, but there’s not a scratch on their head. And the kids are just fine. They get to go home,” Kendall said. “I’ve also seen the exact opposite, too and it’s devastating.”

Additionally, all-terrain vehicles or dirt bikes should only be operated under adult supervision.

Fireworks safety

Fireworks can be fun and beautiful to see, but dangerous if used incorrectly. According to Kendall, each year in the emergency room he sees significant hand and facial injuries. By simply using the fireworks correctly, Kendall said people can prevent loss of fingers, ears, nose, eyes and significant facial burns.

In conclusion, Kendall stressed that simple decisions and corrections to preparing for a day in the summer sun can save a life.