(Photo provided by the Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS will host their SummerFest 2021 Fundraising Event on Saturday, August 14.

The event is from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the Rollo Gurss Party Barn, located at 3001 East County Road 7300 (East on 114th Street).

The event includes BBQ from Teddy Jack’s (brisket, sausage and all the fixings), beer and wine tasting, silent and live auctions, listening to SPUR 327 Band, and dancing under the beautiful West Texas sky.

Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased Ralph’s Records and CDs (3322 82nd Street), in person from a Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS member or via EventBrite.



SummerFest is the major fundraiser for Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS.