Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/17/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

As security in Washington and Austin tightens over new threats, arrests are being made in the U.S. Capitol riots, including some from West Texas.

With COVID-19 hitting our neighbors of color hard, there is a good reason why some in our community are worried about the vaccine’s safety.

Also, the U.S. House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for a historic second time. District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington voted against impeachment and will discuss his decision with our Bryan Mudd.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

