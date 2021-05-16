Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (5/16/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Will the new abortion law survive some expected lawsuits? We’re not talking about the City of Lubbock’s “Sanctuary City” ordinance that was just approved by voters. This one is a new state law that’s already started some serious debate.

Meanwhile, there’s no debate among Texas oil and gas companies about the effect of federal policies on their business. These policies could have us paying even more for fuel.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

