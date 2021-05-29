SUN. AM – KLBK *** Schedule of events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 30 – June 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Library Holiday Hours

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 31. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

Summer Reading Starts June 1st at Lubbock Public Library

The Lubbock Public Library’s annual summer reading program is almost here! Register at lubbock.readsquared.com starting on Tuesday, June 1 and earn rewards for reading. All ages can participate, from babies to adults. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com for more details.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, June 1, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, June 2, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 3. Tuesday’s theme will be snakes and Thursday’s theme will be birds.

Master Gardeners Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Join the Lubbock Master Gardeners at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 for “Tomato Trials” and learn how to grow terrific tomatoes.

Magic Show at the Library

Enjoy the magic of Harlin Rhoades. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838.

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, June 1, 10:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Thursday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.

Nerd Meet at Groves Branch Library

Calling all nerds! Come play video games and computer games at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Ages 8 and up are welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Animal I.D. at Mahon Library

Learn about local wildlife from Lubbock County game wardens with their animal trailer at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2. This is an outdoor program; bring a blanket or a chair. For more information, call 775-2838.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2 and make a paper snake. Pick up a craft kit at any Lubbock Public Library location starting Monday, June 1 while supplies last.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, June 2 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Teen Science Program at Mahon Library

Learn about microbiology in this fun hands-on program at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. Call 775-2838 to register. Space is limited. Presented by the Science Spectrum.

Tails and Tales with Storyteller Bernadette Nason

Join Bernadette Nason at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4 for fun animal stories. The video will be available online through Thursday, June 10.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)