LUBBOCK, Texas — Sunburst Market, a family-owned and operated farmer’s market in Lubbock County, announced its closure in a social media post on March 29.

The Thiel Family, who served Lubbock for 50 years, made the difficult decision together.

“We at Sunburst Market would like to take this time to thank our Sunburst family for 50 years of a great harvest,” the post said. “With great sadness but full trust in the Lord, we have decided as a family that it is time to pluck up that which has been planted.”

Louise and BJ Thiel started the market in the mid-60s and passed the legacy on to their nine children. Their son Bernie Thiel took ownership, establishing the name Sunburst Market with his wife Cynthia Thiel, who has since passed away.

Aileen Everett, Bernie’s sister, spoke with EverythingLubbock.com about closing this chapter of their lives.

“I’m obviously very very emotional,” Everett said. “We all know that God knows what’s supposed to take place.”

The family said the reason for closing Sunburst Market was that they were ready to move on.

“A lot of hard work for a lot of years. [It’s] not work for the weary,” Everett said. She added that the “help of God” and “strength of family” was what got them through.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Another sister, Margaret Smith, expressed that she remembered most about the farmer’s market, “Just being with my family, working, watching the sunrise.”

When asked what advice they’d give to someone looking to start a similar business, the family said,

“You gotta love it. It’s gotta be in your blood. You gotta know hard work even sometimes before the sun comes up, until the sun goes down. Its an everyday job… the vegetables don’t stop growing.”

Sunburst sold a variety of produce including vegetables, fruits, eggs and unique products like strawberry jalapeno jam and moonshine syrup.

The market announced on social media an estate sale happening Sunday, April 23 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Image courtesy of Aileen Everett.

Sunburst Market is located at 1511 East County Road 7140.