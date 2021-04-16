Beloved Lubbock man fighting for his life after getting COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — A benefit cruise event has been scheduled for a beloved Lubbock man who is fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19. (Details on event below)

Alexis Martinez said her father, Tony Martinez, has been in the hospital since early February. Alexis said Tony was initially told he had strep throat after experiencing a sore throat and fatigue. He later went to the emergency room after experiencing breathing problems and was told he had COVID-19.

“He no longer has COVID right now. He’s not testing for COVID right now,” said Alexis. “He’s in critical condition. He’s on 100 percent oxygen.”

Alexis said her father is doing his best to keep fighting but that he’s emotionally down with everything going on.

“Yeah we are preparing for the worst, but we are also preparing for a miracle,” said Alexis. “It’s taken a toll on everyone. We are trying to do the best that we can but it’s hard.

Alexis said her father is holding on to his faith and she called for the public to pray for her father.

Phaedra Herrera, a friend of Tony’s, said she has known him for years and that he is her children’s godfather. Herrera said Tony is the type of man who always tries to see the good in people, a man of good character.

“He’s a really big Christian man. He believes in God, he believes in miracles so we have no doubt that he’s going to get out of this, he has to,” said Herrera.

Marlene Gonzalez said Tony has known her father for years. She is organizing a fundraiser to help Tony and his family.

“My mom passed away and I know what it’s like to not have the funds if anything was to happen,” said Gonzalez.

The Benefit Cruise event will take place on Sunday April 18th at 6pm at Mackenzie Park by the playground. There is a $25 donation per vehicle or bike.

Tony said he is a fan of the Chicago Bears and hopes people who are also fans show up dressed in fan gear.