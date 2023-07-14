Team Bama and Amax Auto Insurance invited the South Plains community to their Christmas in July event to help families get ready for the upcoming school year.

Amax donated hundreds of backpacks that will be given to children free and the organizations partnered with several area restaurants for free meal certificates. Families can also enroll to recieve free shoes.

The event will feature several classic TV characters such as Santa Claus, Mrs. Clause, the Mayor of Whoville, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Elf on a Shelf, Frosty the Snowman and many more. The characters scheduled to appear in a performance.

There will also be food trucks, bouncers, a dunk tank, face-painting, Big Foot Foam, local vendors and more.

Christmas in July is set to be hosted at the Hideaway Event Center on Sunday, July 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.