LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said.

Her vehicle rolled and came to a stop in a field.

Flores was transported to University Medical Center.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning collision in West Lubbock that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of 50th Street at 3:54 a.m. on October 16th, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers located 35-year-old Antoinette Flores. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Flores, who was driving a passenger car, was traveling West on 50th Street, when the vehicle began to leave the roadway. The vehicle lost control and went off the South side of the roadway, rolling and coming to a stop in the field.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

End press release.