Sunday marks one year since the first reported COVID-19 death in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sunday marked one year to the day the City of Lubbock reported its first death related to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the time, the city said a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions had succumb to the virus. He was a resident of Lubbock.

One year later, a total of 723 deaths had been reported by the City of Lubbock per the latest update released on Friday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday showed there have been over 48,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Texas, the third most in the United States.

Lubbock marked one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the city back on March 17.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with updates on its impact and vaccination efforts.





