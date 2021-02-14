Sunday Morning Winter Storm Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the winter storm that is bringing significant impacts to the South Plains.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight tonight for all of the KAMC Viewing area. We also have a Wind Chill Warning in effect for most of the counties in our region. That runs through noon on Monday.





Light to moderate snow is falling across the region this morning, and will continue to do so throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. We are seeing a break across the southwestern half of the region mid-morning, but activity will pick back up by late morning. For the city of Lubbock, it appears snow will come to an end by 2-4 PM.







As of 7:30 AM, a widespread 2 to 3 inches of snowfall has been reported in the city of Lubbock. Lighter amounts have been reported over southwestern portions of the region, and higher totals have been reported to the northeast of Highway 84. By the end of our event, we are expecting snowfall totals to range anywhere from 2 inches, to more than 10 inches across the South Plains! Heavier totals will occur over our northeastern most counties.

Wind chill values will be potentially deadly at times. Actual air temperatures will only warm into the upper single digits and lower teens today, with wind chill values remaining below zero for most. With wind chill values as cold as these, frostbite can begin to occur in as little as 30 minutes. Please stay inside today!

The type of snow we are seeing is what is known as a dry snow. This typically doesn’t result in travel issues at the beginning of an event. However, as time goes on, and vehicles travel on area roadways, it causes some of the snow to melt. Once traffic calms down, the snow that melted refreezes, and creates a layer of ice. Travel conditions are expected to become more hazardous as the day progresses.

We are also keeping our eye on the possibility of a second winter storm that will impact the South Plains Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates on our second system.

Stay safe, and stay warm South Plains! We’ll keep you advised.

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

