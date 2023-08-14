LUBBOCK, Texas– A motorcycle crash that took place at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue has turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim was identified as Nickolas Wood, 23. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the crash took place at 12:06 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

According to LPD, Wood was traveling east in the 5800 block of 19th Street when he collided with Leilani Fillhard, 82, who was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 19th Street.

LPD said Fillhard was taken to Covenant Medical Center by a private vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation was ongoing, according to LPD.