Sunday night crash leaves teen dead

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash at the 5100 block of Erskine Avenue, according to LPD.

Based on the initial investigation, the pickup was traveling northbound on North Slide Road and the Altima was traveling eastbound on Erskine Avenue. The two vehicles collided in the intersection of North Slide Road and Erskine Avenue, according to LPD.

The driver of the pickup, 16-year-old Michael McCormick, was pronounced deceased at the scene by UMC EMS.

