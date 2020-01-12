Sunday night run to honor fallen Lubbock first responders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill. (Pictures provided by the City of Lubbock.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — There will be a run Sunday night to honor David Eric Hill and Nicholas Reyna, the Lubbock firefighter and police officer that were killed Saturday morning in a crash.

The run is inspired by Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit organization that raises funds for fallen first responders. Zechariah, the 10-year-old founder of the non-profit, runs a mile for each life lost.

Facebook user Charlee Jennings has organized a separate run in Lubbock to honor Reyna and Hill.

The run will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday night and it will begin at the police station. The route goes to the fire station and back to the police station. It will be roughly two miles total.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar