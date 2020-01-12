Sunday night run to honor fallen Lubbock first responders

Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill. (Pictures provided by the City of Lubbock.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — There will be a run Sunday night to honor David Eric Hill and Nicholas Reyna, the Lubbock firefighter and police officer that were killed Saturday morning in a crash.

The run is inspired by Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit organization that raises funds for fallen first responders. Zechariah, the 10-year-old founder of the non-profit, runs a mile for each life lost.

Facebook user Charlee Jennings has organized a separate run in Lubbock to honor Reyna and Hill.

The run will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday night and it will begin at the police station. The route goes to the fire station and back to the police station. It will be roughly two miles total.