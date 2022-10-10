LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle.

On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street.

Battle was seen with another individual in front of a car dealership in the 7000 block of University Avenue where the two stopped shortly after the shots were fired, LPD said.

According to LPD, Battle was uncooperative.

He had a gun shot wound to his thigh and was transported to Covenant Medical Center.