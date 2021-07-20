Sunday surprise for some Lubbock residents, naked man knocking on people’s doors

[image of Cody Lewis provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested for public intoxication Sunday after a police report said he was knocking on doors in a North Lubbock neighborhood completely naked.

According to Lubbock Police, officers responded to 3rd Street and Temple Avenue at approximately 8:15 a.m. for a check subject call.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he observed the arrestee, Cody Lynn Lewis, “completely nude and only wearing shoes.”

The officer said he stopped Lewis in the alley, and Lewis said he “lost his clothes,” the report said. Lewis also told the officer he was not on narcotics.

However, the officer said Lewis was acting “extremely erratic and jittery.”

Lewis told the officer, according to the report, that someone told him to take his clothes off and go walk outside.

According to a witness, Lewis was walking around banging on doors.

Lewis was no longer listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday.