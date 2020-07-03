Sundown ISD school board member indicted for misapplication of funds

SUNDOWN, Texas– On Friday, Sundown ISD confirmed an employee was indicted for misapplication of funds.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Sundown ISD school administration was informed by law enforcement that a Hockley County grand jury returned indictments against Loralee Van Wettering, said Scott Marshall, Sundown ISD Superintendent in a statement.

Van Wettering was a member of Sundown ISD’s School Board of Trustees, and her husband, Michael Van Wettering, was employed by Sundown ISD for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the statement.

The school district was cooperating with local and state law enforcement for the past several months, following the district’s determination that one or more discrepancies existed in the accounting for public funds, according to the statement.

Following the discovery of the discrepancy in the operation of one of its student activities programs, the district’s administration contacted police. Mr. Van Wettering was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was pending, according to the statement.

Mr. Van Wettering, while not admitting any wrongdoing, resigned from his position with the district.