LUBBOCK, Texas – Local gardeners are showing Ukraine support by planting sunflowers as they currently face turmoil.

“Planting sunflowers I feel like is something that anyone, no matter what their financial situation is, is just something they can do just to show like, ‘hey we support you, we’re thinking about you, we’re praying for you,’” said Marissa Melakian, Lubbock Master Gardener Communication Director.

A green thumb is not necessary as sunflowers are considered easy, beginner flowers.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea, one of the best ways that as far away as we are can do something to help and support,” said Cindy Pegues, horticulturist at Holland Gardens.

Sunflowers need a starting mix, a pot or garden and seeds – supplies that are accessible at any local gardening center.

“In order to get your seeds up you need to water probably at least every other day, you just don’t want the soil to dry out,” said Pegues.

Lubbock Master Gardener offers tips on their website on how to get a sunflower garden started.

“They’re all about the same, they’re all talking about the same care and growing techniques so really they’re easy,” said Pegues.

Lubbock Master Gardener currently offers seed libraries, locations where anyone can pick up gardening seeds like sunflowers for free or even donate them.

“We are working on adding a sunflower seed display at each of the seed libraries for people who are interested in this idea of planting sunflowers for Ukraine so that they’ll have a place that they can go and it’s free,” said Melakian.

A symbol of hope and solidarity in Lubbock despite the distance from Ukraine.

“To plant a seed means you have hope for tomorrow because you believe in tomorrow that something is going to come out of that one effort of planting a seed,” said Melakian.

To find tips on how to get a garden started or to find where the seed libraries are located you can visit the Lubbock Master Gardener website.