Superintendent addresses weapons brought to middle school

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Superintendent of Lubbock Independent School District addressed three incidents of weapons being brought to Smylie Wilson Middle School. The third incident occurred Friday morning.

Dr. Rollo said this is the third incident to occur within a few weeks. She said a student notified staff about the gun and the administration were made aware of the situation before school started.

“The [usual] behavior incidents in general at Smylie Wilson are very similar to those in other middle schools,” Dr. Rollo said. “This is highly unusual to have three weapons in a semester on campus.”

As a result of the incident, a full time police officer will be placed at Smylie Wilson. Additionally, a clear bag policy will be implemented at the school.

“We’re putting these enhanced things into place to hopefully deter and stop this becuase it is absolutely unacceptable,” Dr. Rollo said. “We have a zero tolerance policy on weapons in school and hopefully these enhanced features will help.”

The superintendent said she is glad the student reported the incident right away.

“One of the things we are so appreciative of is our students and staff being very alert, and when they see something they say something–they do something,” Dr. Rollo said.