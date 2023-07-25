SEMINOLE, Texas — Eva, 5, of Seminole’s wish for an above-the-ground swimming pool came true with the help of Make-A-Wish North Texas and a car dealership in Lubbock.

According to Matt Patterson, Sales Manager at Scoggin-Dickey Subaru, which is a longtime sponsor of Make-A-Wish, the company found out at the end of 2022 that Eva was picked and they were happy to help out.

“Every time we sell a car we throw money into a pot,” Patterson said. “We donated $8500 dollars this year just to Make-A-Wish.”

The representatives surprised Eva with a pool party full of her favorite things, fun decorations and activities, according to Make-A-Wish.

Patterson expressed that “it was awesome” to see the smile on Eva’s face.

“She’s a beautiful little girl….She’s a winner,” Patterson concluded.