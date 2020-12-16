Surprise visit from Santa Clause in Wolfforth on Saturday, Dec. 19

WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Performance Motorcoaches:

Performance Motorcoaches understands how especially important it is this year for young children and families to have their special time with Santa Clause. Performance Motorcoaches is getting a special surprise visit from Santa on December 19, 2020 from 11 am – 2 pm. Free of charge for all attendees. Social distancing and safe photo opportunities with Santa will be a priority. All CDC recommended guidelines will be followed to ensure a fun and safe holiday event. Free Christmas giftbags (candy, toys, etc) will be handed out to children (while supplies last) as well as other surprise giveaways. Kids are encouraged to bring their Santa letters to “Buddy the Elf” to ensure they are hand delivered to St. Nick himself! Kids that may have forgotten their Santa letters will be able to write them at special “Santa Letter Stations” with “Buddy the Elf” nearby to help if needed!

Free drinks, snacks, and other refreshments will be provided by Performance Motorcoaches as a THANK YOU to ALL that attend this light hearted community event.

For more information call – 806.412.0015 Or visit our Facebook event page https://fb.me/e/Evb1H4wo

(News release from Performance Motorcoaches)