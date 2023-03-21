LUBBOCK, Texas — Counties surrounding Lubbock are looking for first responders to join their team.

Emergency Medical Services and Police Departments opened their applications to those who are interested. Deadlines to apply vary.

Medical Arts Hospital is opening an Emergency Medical Technician class from April 17 thru August 2. Services are available to Dawson County residents and surrounding areas.

The class cost $1,500 per student. Additional fees and uniform are not included.

Seagraves – Loop EMS is hiring for full-time paramedics, and part-time paramedic/ AEMT/ EMT.

Seagraves Emergency Medical Service covers Northeast Gaines County, and has service agreements into Terry and Yoakum Counties.

Interfacility transfers to Lubbock and Odessa hospitals are included.

The City of Brownfield Police Department will accept applications until April 29, or when the

position is filled.

Applicants must be 21 years of age, hold a high school diploma or GED, and meet the Texas Commision on Law Enforcement guidelines for licensing.

The City of Slaton is hiring for a Patrol Officer with a starting pay of $18/ hour plus depending on experience.

Deadline to apply is April 14 at 5:00 p.m.