Surveillance video showed aftermath of motorcycle collision with car – two died

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com obtained surveillance video from a crash near the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue Q. The collision took the lives of Anthony Childers, 40, and Barbara Matthews, 31, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

EverythingLubbock.com made a highly-edited version of the video available down below.

Police were called to the scene after 10:00 pm. LPD said a car hit a motorcycle, and then the driver of the car left the scene. The car was abandoned and found near 50th Street and Avenue Q.

The surveillance video showed the car and the motorcycle going the same direction. The view of the surveillance camera was partially obscured as the car and motorcycle first appear from left to right.

As the two continued moving into view around the obstruction, sparks flew as the motorcycle moved along its side on the roadway. Debris also began to spread widely. The video showed the car continue past the motorcycle.

It is not clear if the car continued at the same speed or accelerated. It did not slow down while it was in view of the surveillance camera.

The video showed smoke or dust coming from the passenger side of the car as it moved past the motorcycle. The video was not clear enough to show precisely what was coming off of the car.

There are other details of the video that we have not described because of their graphic nature.

Police said, “Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or the Major Crash Investigation Unit at (806) 775-2753.”

WARNING: Although we have heavily-edited the video, it still depicts a graphic event. Viewer discretion is advised.

