Surveillance video shows armored truck robbery, police still looking for suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas — New surveillance video released by the Lubbock Police Department on Friday shows the moment an armored truck was robbed shortly after 7:45 p.m. October 27.

LPD and the FBI are investigating the robbery and have asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved.

According to LPD, there were two suspects in the robbery, which took place at BBVA Bank at 8200 Nashville Avenue. The suspects both ran away from the scene on foot.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. People were asked to contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or the FBI in Dallas at 972-559-5000.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a robbery of an armored truck shortly after 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at BBVA Bank, located at 8200 Nashville Ave. Investigators need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects.

The driver of the armored truck arrived at BBVA Bank to restock the ATM. After finishing restocking, he left the locked room with a duffel bag with the leftover cash from the previous restocking. As he approached the armored truck and was reaching for the key, he felt what he believed was a firearm press into his back and the suspect told him to open the truck doors. The driver complied, and the suspect forced the driver to enter the truck, and the suspect grabbed the duffel bag with the cash.

While in the truck, the suspect took more cash and placed it in the duffel bag. A second suspect then told the first suspect to hurry, and after the first suspect exited the truck, both male suspects fled on foot, heading southwest.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. Information can also be shared with the FBI in Dallas at 972-559-5000.